BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton sex offender is headed to prison for not telling authorities where he was living.

47 year-old Robert Schrauger was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA).

For a number of months at the end of last year, Schrauger failed to provide his address to local police.

He was convicted in 1996 of having sexual contact with a 13 year-old girl.

At the time, he was sentenced to 5 years of probation and served 60 days in jail.

The address listed on the sex offender registry had him living on Oak Street in Binghamton.