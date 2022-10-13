BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.

An open house will be held this weekend for prospective buyers of 92 Park Avenue on the city’s Southside.



The historic building along Bayless Creek has housed many businesses over the years including a cobbler, a bookstore, a candy store and O’Mattagyn’s Floral.



But in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair.



When the previous owner failed to pay the property taxes, Binghamton acquired it and used $106,000 in Cities RISE state funding to fix the exterior and address code issues inside.



Mayor Jared Kraham says that what’s left is a blank canvas for the new owner to finish the job.

“When you have a property that’s been here for decades and decades, it’s really seen a lot. So, it really can only be done with grant funding, and there’s limited capacity to do these. When we do do projects like this, we want to highlight it for the community, and showcase that the city has taken this property about half way. We need someone to take it the rest of the way. We’re really excited about it.”



Kraham says he expects the first floor to be used for commercial space while there’s a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor.



The city is asking $110,000 for the property and will prioritize veterans, first-time home buyers, employees of the city and city school district and those who meet the income requirements of the state’s Affordable Housing Corporation.



The open houses will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.