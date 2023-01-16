BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Metro SWAT executed a narcotic search warrant and confiscated over $5,000 of methamphetamine.

On Friday, January 13th, Binghamton Metro SWAT Assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force at 6 Double Day Street, Apartment 2.

Investigators located 13 ounces of meth, approximately 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, roughly 9 grams of Fentanyl, brass knuckles, $382 in suspected drug sale proceeds, and drug paraphernalia used in the selling and distribution of controlled substances.

As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Shaquille Espinal was arrested, transported to the Binghamton Police department and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia.