BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the city will make its blue garbage bags available for online purchase and delivery through Amazon.

Kraham says that Binghamton is the first city to offer online ordering of WasteZero bags.

Residents can order 20 large garbage bags through Amazon for $33.60. Delivery is free.

“Binghamton residents now have the option to buy City garbage bags in bulk online and have them delivered to their front door,” said Kraham. “It’s a small but meaningful way we’re improving City services for residents, especially those who have difficulty leaving home, and bringing local government into the 21st century. Thanks to the team at WasteZero for working with City Hall to make an important City service more accessible and convenient.”

Blue bags will still be on sale at local grocery stores, pharmacies, and City Hall.

They are on sale now here.