BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Jared Kraham issued a statement today reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in the City of Binghamton.

“Setting off fireworks in neighborhoods, near wooded areas or anywhere with children or others nearby is dangerous and irresponsible,” said Kraham. “Illegal fireworks cause countless injuries and start destructive fires each year. They’re also a drain on resources in times when our first responders are already busier than usual.”

Kraham would like residents to instead leave fireworks displays to professionals.

“I’m asking residents to refrain from setting off illegal fireworks and instead enjoy one of the professional fireworks displays happening this weekend, including after the Rumble Ponies game at Mirabito Stadium on July Fourth.”

He emphasized that he is directing the Binghamton Police Department to crack down on illegal fireworks this weekend.