BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Residents of Binghamton are encouraged to get out of the house and get to know their neighbors and local police officers for National Night Out.

This morning at Fairview Park, Mayor Jared Kraham announced details for city’s National Night Out celebration being held at 4 different city parks.

N-N-O is a national initiative bringing the community and local law enforcement together to better understand one another.

Binghamton has held its own N-N-O every year since 1996 except for 2020 due to COVID.

Hands of Hope Ministries Reverend Henry Ausby, has been coordinating the event since its inception in ’96.

Ausby believes that while National Night Out is about building relationships, it is also about taking a stand against drugs and violence within our community.

Hands of Hope Ministries Reverend Henry Ausby says “Our theme this year as the Mayor said is ‘Better Together’, ‘Better Together’. The problems that we have in our community, they’re not one area of the communities problems or one persons problems they are all of our problems, and it takes all of us working together to solve those problems.”

Ausby says there will be free food, games, parking and a chance to get to know local police officers on a first name basis.

National Night Out runs tomorrow from five to nine PM at Fairview Park, Cheri Lindsey Park, Rec Park, and Columbus Park.