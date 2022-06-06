BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Authorities have released the name of the woman that was found dead in a creek in Binghamton last week.

Binghamton Police released that 64-year-old Debra Scott of Johnson City was found deceased in a creek behind a residence on Bayless Ave, at the City of Binghamton/Town of Binghamton Line. The initial call occurred on June 2nd shortly before 8 AM.

An autopsy was performed at an area hospital and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (607)772-7080.