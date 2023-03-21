BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Noon Rotary presented two local organizations with checks at today’s monthly meeting.

The noon rotary club donated $1,500 to the Crime Victims Assistance Center and a second check totaling $1,498 to the YWCA.

Both organizations applied for the funding through grants.

The YWCA will use the money to support its Street Outreach Program that provides supplies and resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

CVAC applied for the grant to help off-set the costs for its upcoming conference titled the Broome County Child Safety Summit.

The Executive Director of the CVAC, Christine Battisti says that several keynote speakers are flying in for the event, and without the support from the rotary, accommodations can get pricey.

Executive Director of the Crime Victims Assistance Center Christine Battisti says, “We thought it’d be really nice to have here locally, so that we could reduce the cost for people to come. There’s been a huge turnover in a lot of agencies, so it’s a great time for new workers to get plugged into the field and learn what’s going on.”

Battisti says that the event is focused on children who have witnessed or experienced violence.

She says the summit will be a full day of hands-on training.

The conference will be held on April 21st at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

Tickets are $80 and can be found at CVAC.US.