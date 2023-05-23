ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton native now living in New York is using his experiences growing up upstate for laughs in a new comedy album.



Jim Search has been doing stand-up comedy for the past 13 years.



His debut release titled “Upstate Understanding” utilizes his own story as well as observations to present life from the perspective of an Upstater.



Search even used a photo of the intersection of Murray Street and Seminary Avenue in Binghamton where he grew up as his vinyl cover.



He’s headlining a comedy night this weekend at Crooked Mouth Brewing in Endicott that will serve as his Upstate album release party.



Search says the locals will easily relate to what he’s talking about.

“I’m going to be talking about things that are very specific to where you all are from and you’ll be able to readily identify with it. Also, you need to come to the show because I have so many boxes of merch and I have to get rid of it because my girlfriend wants me to get rid of all of the boxes of this stuff, so you all have to come out and buy it.”



The show is this Saturday with seating beginning at 8 p.m. and the comedy at 8:30 p.m.



Also on the bill are Becky Wiggins, Bill Lake and Stephen Brown.



Crooked Mouth is located at 231 Vestal Avenue in Endicott.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at this eventbrite page.

The “Upstate Understandings” album can be purchased here.