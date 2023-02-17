BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Stationed At Home is a feature length film that takes place in Binghamton on Christmas Eve of 1998.

The entire movie takes place over the course of a single night and follows a cab driver who has a love for space, as he waits to see the first pass of the International Space Station overhead.

Throughout the night, the cab driver meets several misfits who rope him into an unexpected adventure.

The director of the film, Daniel Masciari says that the movie is a comedy, with a gentle touch.

He says he originally came up with the idea roughly six years ago when he was passing through Binghamton on a bus.

Yesterday evening, the crew was filming one of its final scenes at The Patty Palace on Clinton Street.

Director of Stationed at Home Daniel Masciari says, “We now have finally been able to shoot the entire movie and we’re in our finals two days, and we’re getting everything we want. And the performances are just awesome, and it’s just looking really beautiful, so, I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The crew has only been filming during the night, working from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The whole movie is in black and white.

Masciari says that he is aiming for the film to be completed by July. He plans on hosting several private screenings around Binghamton once it’s done.

You can keep up to date on the movie’s progress by visiting the film’s website, StationedAtHome.com.