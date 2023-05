A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man plead guilty to slashing a women’s face with a knife.

In Broome County Court, 26-year-old DeJoghn Llamas admitted that on October 20, 2023, he cut a 61-year-old female with a knife in an argument on Leroy Street in the City of Binghamton.

The victim suffered a severe laceration that needed stitches and other treatment.

He will be sentenced to up to 7 years in New York State prison on August 15th, followed by a period of post release supervision.