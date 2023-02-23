BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has received the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter by a Broome County jury.

Broome County Court Judge Joe Cawley sentenced Kout Akol today in Broome County Court for the death of Takeisha Mitchell, the mother of his daughter.

The jury convicted Akol of manslaughter rather than murder because it determined he was trying to cause physical harm to Mitchell when he stabbed her repeatedly in the leg, but not kill her.

Mitchell ended up bleeding out and was declared dead at the hospital.

Her two sons, ages 10 and 8 at the time of the crime, both witnessed the stabbing and testified during the trial.

Akol was also convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence for discarding and hiding the knife and his bloody pants.

After the death, Akol fled to Syracuse where he was eventually apprehended by Binghamton Police with the assistance of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

Akol still faces prosecution on an assault charge for attacking a fellow inmate at the Broome County Jail with a lunch tray.



