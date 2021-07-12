Binghamton man charged with attempted murder in Vestal stabbing

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Zeke Wilmarth of Binghamton has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday night in Vestal.

According to Vestal Police, officers located a female victim with stab wounds on the porch of a residence on the 200 block of Garden Lane around 5:42 p.m. The victim told police that a man in the upstairs apartment, identified as Wilmarth, was responsible for her injuries.

Police say Wilmarth poked his head out of the door but ignored the officer’s commands to exit. After Wilmarth locked the door officers forced their way into the apartment and took him into custody.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call Vestal Police Lt. Christopher Streno at (607)754-2477.