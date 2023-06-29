BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton Police quickly arrested a city man accused of a brazen midday armed robbery of a downtown bank.

Police say 43 year-old Patrick Dahan went into the M&T Bank on Exchange Street at around 2 p.m. Thursday and passed a note to a teller stating that he had a gun.

Dahan allegedly received some cash and left the bank walking north.

Police issued a description of the robber as a heavy set, white man wearing a stained white T-shirt.

A responding officer located Dahan walking not far away at the intersection of Court and Jay Streets.

Police say they found cash and a realistic looking pellet pistol on him and charged him with robbery.