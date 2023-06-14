BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and woman from Binghamton pled guilty to a heroin trafficking conspiracy.

According to the district attorney’s office, Worth Brown, 35, and Christina Martinez, 31, both pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin on June 13. The pair admitted to being part of a drug trafficking ring where large amounts of heroin were transported from the New York City area to the Broome County area for distribution. Brown also admitted that he possessed over 200 grams of heroin and over $78,000 from the sale of drugs during the conspiracy.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 11 for both Brown and Martinez. Brown faces a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and at least five years of supervised release after his incarceration. Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and at least three years of supervised release after her incarceration. They will appear in court before United States District Judge David N. Hurd.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force. Additional assistance was provided by the Binghamton Police Department, the New York State Police, and the ATF. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristen Grabowski, Rick Belliss, and Jonathan Reiner.