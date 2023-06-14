BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man and woman are facing significant prison time for bringing large amounts of heroin into Broome County.



According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, 35 year-old Worth Brown and 31 year-old Christina Martinez plead guilty yesterday to conspiracy to distribute heroin.



The couple admitted to transporting large amounts of the illegal drug from New York City to Greater Binghamton. Brown also possessed over 200 grams of heroin and more than $78,000 in drug proceeds.



He faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine. Martinez could receive up to 20 years and a $1 million fine.