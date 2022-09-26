BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans to redesign the Memorial Bridge that connects Riverside Drive on the Westside with North Shore Drive downtown.



The plan would reduce motor vehicle traffic from 4 lanes down to 2 and then use the leftover space on the southern portion of the bridge to create a 2-way bike path and a separate walkway for pedestrians that would include benches and landscaping.



The city released concept renderings by architecture, engineering and design firm Bergmann.

The plan also calls for new lighting and safety improvements.



Kraham says the bridge offers some of the best views of the confluence of the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers.



The new design is also intended to make the bridge safer for bicycles and pedestrians as motorists often treat it like an extension of the Brandywine Highway driving in excess of 50 miles per hour.



The city says 14,500 vehicles cross the Memorial Bridge each day.