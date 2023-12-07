BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A longtime judge in Binghamton City Court is seeking another term.

Daniel Seiden has announced his candidacy for another 10 years on the bench. Seiden ran in 2014 on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence Party lines.



For the past 10 years, he’s served as the Presiding Judge for the city’s Domestic Violence Court. In addition, he’s handled other serious criminal cases, code enforcement, housing court and general civil disputes.



Seiden is a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and lives on the Southside with his wife.