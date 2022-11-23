BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School students and staff are hard at work preparing for the 27th Binghamton High School Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.

Being held in person for the first time since 2019, hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners will be served at the school’s cafeteria free of charge.

The dinner starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Over 100 Binghamton students will be volunteering to help distribute over 700 Thanksgiving dinners.

A senior at the high school Melanie Layish says that almost the entire event is organized and put on by the students, including the decorations that were drawn and crafted by the elementary kids.

Senior at Binghamton High School Melanie Layish says, “It’s just great for people who not have a warm meal on Thanksgiving to give them an opportunity to come together and have a meal and just be surrounded by their community like she said. And it’s also good for us to be able to be able to have the chance to give back and volunteer our time to the community.”

Layish says that for the past two years, the school has provided takeout meals on Thanksgiving, but she mentions that the students have been looking forward to hosting this in-person feast for their community.

For those without transportation, First Student bussing provides a shuttle from various parts of the city to the high school.

The shuttle locations and times include:

Loop 1:

10:10 a.m. – 150 Moeller St.

10:15 a.m. – 100 Roberts St.

10:20 a.m. – Webster St & Baldwin St.

10:25 a.m. – Saratoga Turnaround (35 Felters Rd.)

10:35 a.m. – 100 Susquehanna St.

10:40 a.m. – Carroll St. & Pine St.

10:45 a.m. – 98 Oak St.

Loop 2:

11:00 a.m. – 150 Moeller St.

11:05 a.m. – 100 Roberts St.

11:10 a.m. – Webster St & Baldwin St.

11:15 a.m. – Saratoga Turnaround (35 Felters Rd.)

11:25 a.m. – 100 Susquehanna St.

11:30 a.m. – Carroll St. & Pine St.

11:35 a.m. – 98 Oak St.