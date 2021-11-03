Binghamton High School Teacher Awarded the ‘Golden Apple’

BINGHAMTON, NY- Each month NewsChannel 34 is recognizing a teacher in our area with a Golden Apple Award.

NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis begins this series by showcasing a Binghamton High School teacher who just so happens to be a B-H-S alum.

“Carly teaches from her heart. Carly has a deep love for art, an intrinsic appreciation for the arts, our students, and that comes out in her teaching,” says Miriam Purdy.

That was Associate Principal, Miriam Purdy. Purdy has been with the district for quite sometime and knows art teacher Carly Barvinchak very well.

Miriam Purdy says, “Watching her go from a student to such an accomplished teacher truly is such a gift to the students at Binghamton High School and myself as well.”

Barvinchak is a Binghamton native, going to Thomas Jefferson, West Middle and then B-H-S. Barvinchak was actually a student of Purdy’s back in high school. Purdy adds that Barvinchak is not only an excellent artist but she’s a math wizard as well.

Carly Barvinchak says, “It’s a feeling of pride I think just returning to a school system that I grew up enjoying and appreciating.”

Barvinchak has been a teacher at B-H-S for 17 years now. She teaches 2 different courses, crafts which is a foundation course and I-B art, which stands for International Baccalaureate. After high school she attended SUNY New Paltz for an Art Education degree because it combined two things she loved, art and teaching. Then while teaching full time, she commuted to Elmira College to get her masters.

Carly Barvinchak says, “I like learning from the students, whether it be about art or just things in life. I like interacting with them while I work there’s never a dull moment, I’m always getting to do something new and different so I love that part.”

Crafts is for anyone grades 9th through 12th, focusing mainly on mixed media and 3-D art. While I-B art is a college prep class for 11th and 12th graders. This course focuses on visual art and hands on art building.

Carly Barvinchak says, “Everyday is different, and I think that’s my favorite part. Even though I’m kind of assigning the same thing to everyone, every student takes it their own direction. You can see their personality and their individuality come out, so I love that every day is totally unique.”

Barvinchak adds that she’s honored to be the first teacher receiving the Golden Apple Award and being recognized for her work. At Binghamton High School, Jackie Gillis NewsChannel 34.

If you know of a local K through 12 educator deserving of recognition, you can nominate them at Binghamton Homepage dot com.

Just find Golden Apple Award under the Community section and fill out the online submission form.