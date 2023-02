BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.

The BCSD says it was made aware of a non-specific threat made on the social media platform Snapchat towards the high school.

The lockout, which is when students are kept inside the building and visitors are restricted, is in place out of an abundance of caution.

Binghamton Police are aware of the situation and an investigation is underway.