BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A third-generation local business that has been serving Greater Binghamton’s lighting needs for nearly 77 years is closing its doors.

Binghamton Fluorescent is going out of business sometime in the next 2 months following the retirement of owner Andy Shuman.

Shuman’s grandfather Harry started the company in 1948 at a time when fluorescent lights were at the height of their popularity.

Andy’s father George took over the business in 1952 and Andy came on board in 1978.

Soon after, Binghamton Fluorescent moved to its current location at 235 Main Street in Binghamton.

Over the years, the focus has transitioned more toward retail rather than wholesale with an emphasis on residential lighting as opposed to commercial.

Binghamton Fluorescent sells all types of fixtures, indoor and outdoor.

Shuman says he’s prided himself on providing detail-oriented customer service.

“My wife and I have made the decision that it is time for us to just unwind and take down the business at the same time. We’ve had a good run but it’s time to move on but we’ll stay in the community.”

Shuman says he’s accepted an offer to sell the building with a projected closing at the end of May.

Until then, he says he’s very incentivized to sell down his remaining inventory and that no reasonable offers will be refused.

Binghamton Fluorescent is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 and Saturdays 9 to 4.