BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Fire responded to an SUV in the Susquehanna River this morning, according to Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman.

A Toyota Highlander SUV was in the river just downstream of the rock bottom dam near the Park Diner in Binghamton.

According to a fisherman nearby, the driver was driving back-and-forth along the rocky bank of the river and then appeared to try to drive across it. He then got stuck in a deep spot. When first responders arrived, the headlights and windshield wipers on the vehicle were still working in the river.

By the time law enforcement arrived the driver had reportedly self rescued. It is unknown at this time if the driver has any serious injuries.

A fire rescue boat was put into the river to attach a line to the SUV so that a tow truck could start to pull it out.