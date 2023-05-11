BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the demand for affordable and accessible food increases, the amount of space to store the food decreases.

Mayor Jared Kraham visited the CHOW warehouse today and announced a $75,000 donation to expand the amount of cold storage space at community meal sites and pantries.

The city is providing funds to CHOW which will help purchase freezers and refrigerators for about 30 food pantries across Binghamton.

The Director of CHOW, Les Aylesworth says that this donation comes after a recent survey of CHOW’s partner agencies, and several expressed a need for increased cold storage.

Director of CHOW, Les Aylesworth says, “It’s imperative for our pantries and meals sites to have adequate storage for food. Because, as the need increases, they have to be able to store more food so they can meet that need. And, in fact, we’re really outgrowing our own space here, so it’s really an across-the-board issue.”

Aylesworth says that they are distributing 60% more food than they were this time last year.

The funding comes from the city’s Community Development Block Grant, allocated through the CARES Act.

City Council will vote on the funding at the May 24th meeting.