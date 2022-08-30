BINGHAMTON, NY – A crematory on Binghamton’s Northside has closed down.

President Eileen Fischer tells NewsChannel 34 that City Cremations ceased operations earlier this month.



The crematorium was located next to the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home on Chenango Street, although the two are separate businesses.



Fischer says that after 24 years, she’s retiring from the cremation business.



She says she is working with the New York State Department of State to resolve a series of fines levied against the company from years of missed audit reports.



While the total of the money owed on paper exceeds a million dollars, City Cremations has sought leniency from the state arguing that a former accountant is responsible for not filing the necessary paperwork.