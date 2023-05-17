(WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County District Attorney, Mike Korchak, announced that 57-year-old Nicholas Vail of Binghamton plead guilty to felony Robbery in the Third Degree.

Vail admitted that he forcibly stole property from another person.

On February 25th 2023, at approximately 3 pm, Vail entered the Quality Markets on Vestal Ave in Binghamton. He demanded money from a worker and attempted to take the cash register off of the counter.

When the worker prevented him from doing so, Vail said that he had a gun and placed his hand in his pocket. The worker then opened the register and gave Vail money..

Vail fled, but was identified through surveillance footage, and was arrested later that day.

No gun was displayed or recovered.

Vail was previously convicted of Burglary in 2019 and will be sentenced to three and a half to seven years in New York State prison on August 15th.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.