BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton City Council will vote on new legislation that would create a partnership between the city’s DPW and the private sector.

The City has drafted a temporary contract with NAPA Autoparts to oversee Binghamton’s parts department.

The department manages the inventory for any tool or part related to the city, generally, for its fleet of vehicles, including police cars, snowplows, fire trucks, and more.

Councilwoman Angela Riley says that the initiative stems from an ongoing inventory control issue.

She says that if there is an internal city issue, it should be solved internally instead of resorting to an outside source.

Councilwoman Angela Riley says, “You cannot solve a leak, by applying a band aid. When there’s a major rift, address the cause of this rift. This chasm, and then, we can work to improve the environment overall.”

Riley says that two union employees who work for the parts department will be moved to another position.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says that the representatives from NAPA would be stationed at the city’s public works garage.

He says that the biggest reason for the partnership is to increase access and efficiency when sourcing parts.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “We have a huge cost on an annual basis for parts. And if those parts are not managed, or we’re buying too much inventory for what we need, that means that taxpayers are spending more money than they need to. Likewise, if we don’t have the right parts or we don’t have enough parts, we’re going to have to go out and search for them on the open market.”

Councilwoman Riley says that several years ago, the same legislation was presented to City Council and it did not pass.

She says union leaders are opposed to the privatization effort.

Mayor Kraham says this structure is used within State DOT offices, the NYPD and military bases.

City Council will vote on the proposed contract at this evening’s meeting.