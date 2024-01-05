BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton City Council may be going to court over who gets to appoint the representative for the vacant 6th district seat.

City Council is holding a special meeting tonight and plans to fill the 6th district seat that was vacated due to a failure to elect, in a tie between Republican incumbent Phil Strawn and Democrat Rebecca Rathmell.

The Democrats who hold the majority on council, claim that the council majority has the authority to appoint the council member in any vacancy.

Mayor Jared Kraham and Republicans say that under state law, the mayor has the authority to appoint.

Kraham announced that as of yesterday, he appointed Strawn to the position, and he was sworn in at the Broome County Clerk’s Office.

Republican Candidate for Binghamton City Council Phil Strawn says, “I went back to the city clerk’s office to sign the oath book, and, to be fair, it wasn’t contentious, but the new city clerk and the new city council president would not let me sign the oath book. And that’s a little bit unusual because the appointment was rightfully, an oath was taken.”

Strawn says he plans on attending tonight’s special meeting but expects that members of city council may not recognize him.

Rathmell says the Democrats are not moving on their position, unless told otherwise by a judge.

Democratic Candidate for Binghamton City Council’s 6th District, Rebecca Rathmell says, “No disrespect at all to Phil, but the council has priorities that it wants to move forward, and we don’t see Phil, by appointment of the mayor as a valid council member. So, that’s going to play out in meetings where he may contribute, but it’s not recognized.”

Mayor Kraham says that any attempt by City Council to make a subsequent appointment goes against the legal advice of Corporation Counsel and the New York Conference of Mayors.

He says an unlawful appointment could lead to a costly legal dispute.