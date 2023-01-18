BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time ever, Binghamton High School’s varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to the national competition in Florida.

One of the biggest challenges is affording the trip, as the weeklong event will cost about $1,500 for each athlete.

The team’s last fundraiser before nationals will be a spaghetti dinner at Binghamton High School this Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

With less than a month before the big trip, coach Anna-Marie Conley says that the reality is setting in.

She says she has coached Binghamton’s cheer team for 20 years and this is her first experience going to the national competition.

Anna Marie Conley, Varsity Cheer leading Coach at Binghamton High School says, “Then it started coming together with the plane tickets and all the gear I’ve got to get them and stuff like that. So, it’s just really exciting, I’m so proud of them. Every competition we do, they seem to be getting better, more familiar, and helping each other out.”

Conley says in preparation, the team has been doing extra conditioning, including running, jumps, and brought on a weight trainer.

She says her goal for the team is to make it past the first round of eliminations and to bond as a family.

She mentioned that for many of the athletes, this will be their first time in Florida, and that in itself is an experience.