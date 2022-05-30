VESTAL, NY – NBT Bank is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the week.

The Bank began around the Norwich area in 1856. NBT Bank has been a member of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce since the 70’s.

Geographically, NBT stretches from Scranton Wilkes-Barre up to the Canadian border, and reaches East, covering Vermont, New Hampshire and Portland Maine.

Regional President of the Binghamton branch, Jeff Lake says NBT is expanding its digital capabilities and is growing at a pace that is on par with the biggest banks.

Regional President for NBT Bank, Jeff Lake says, “We’ve grown from when we started the Binghamton Region in 2002, there were just the two branches, Northgate and here in Vestal, we are now eight branches strong, we are now seventy employees strong because we are branching through the retail business, the commercial business, the trusts and financial services, retirement services, insurance, so we have expanded in this area over the past twenty years.”

Lake says that NBT Bank was recognized by FORBES as one of the top performing banks in the country, as well as by JD Power for being one of the top customer service providers in the nation.

Regional President for NBT Bank, Jeff Lake says, “When folks ask me why should they bank with NBT, I start naming names. I truly believe it’s because of the people. Our region is a perfect example of that. We are folks who grew up here in the area, have worked here our whole careers, and we know the area, we’re your neighbors, we’re your friends, on top of being some very talented people with some great financial expertise.”

NBT Bank is currently estimated as a twelve-billion dollar company.

Those interested in banking with NBT can visit their website at https://www.nbtbank.com/