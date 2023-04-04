BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – All seven of Binghamton Central School District’s elementary schools celebrated Rod Serling today, the district’s most famous alumni.

Serling is most known for his creation of the television series, the Twilight Zone.

Every 5th grade class in the district took a field trip to the high school to learn more about Serling’s life and legacy.

Serling’s daughter Anne was in attendance and talked about their home life and Rod’s personality outside of the studio.

She says that he would do almost anything for a laugh, and believe it or not, in the 3rd grade, he only received a satisfactory in his writing class.

Anne Serling, Rod Serling’s Daughter says, “I’m a little embarrassed to tell you that I didn’t know what my dad did for a living until I was about seven. I knew he was a writer, but I didn’t have a clue what he wrote about.”

The event included a staged reading of the Twilight Zone episode titled The Walking Distance, which was filmed right here at Recreation Park.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham was in attendance and dedicated today as Rod Serling Day.

He called on Binghamton citizens to celebrate Serling’s contributions to our community, cinema, and all humanity.