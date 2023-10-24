VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Senate Majority Leader was in town yesterday to announce that Binghamton University has been awarded the prestigious, federal title of “Tech Hub.”

Binghamton will now be a part of an exclusive group of only 31 regions in America.

The Tech Hub title gives Binghamton the opportunity to compete for significant federal funding to transform Upstate New York into the core of America’s battery belt.

Binghamton is the only member of the 31-member coalition that will be specializing in battery technology.

Schumer says that one of the biggest perks to being named a tech hub, is that it grabs the attention of companies around the nation and the globe.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer says, “This is a once in a generation title that Binghamton has won. Becoming an official tech hub doesn’t go away, you got it forever. And there’s not greater national spotlight, no greater glowing open for business sign from the federal government. This designation is a prestigious opportunity and title that few have ever heard.”

The CHIPS and Science Bill contains a 10-billion-dollar funding pool for the Tech Hubs program, meaning Binghamton can compete for a portion of that funding.

Schumer says that over 400 of the country’s strongest universities, companies, and communities applied for the Tech Hub program.