BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local author is sharing her experiences living as a starving artist surviving on tuna fish and McDonald’s coffee.

Friday, August 9, author Carson McKenna will host a release party for her book titled Broke Babe in a Basement.

It is a series of essays that serve as memoir of her time living in the basement of a Brooklyn apartment while trying to finish writing a novel.

She describes the book as honest, somber, and destitute, yet still humorous and optimistic.

“When I was living this I always thought I was so alone in this experience, because everyone looked like they were killing it on Instagram, or getting engaged, or getting a puppy or something, and I thought I was the only one so I’ve been outing myself with all this vulnerability,” McKenna says. “I’m pleased by the amount of people that are saying, that was my experience too.”

The party will include a signing, a reading at 7:00, and at 7:30 a mini play depicting a few scenes from the book.

The event will be held tomorrow night from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Lost Dog Café Lounge in the Violet Room.

The only cost of the event is the 20 dollar purchase of the book.