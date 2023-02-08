BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just Breathe has cleared the final hurdle before opening Friday as the first legal marijuana dispensary in Upstate New York.

The Binghamton Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional license for a recreational marijuana retail store located at 75 Court Street.

Just Breathe opened in July 2021 selling CBD products derived from hemp.

The adult-use marijuana dispensary, which will continue to also sell CBD, is owned by On Point Cannabis, a partnership between local businessman Damien Cornwell and the Broome County Urban League.

Both Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued news releases celebrating the opening.

Kraham says “The City has positioned itself to capitalize on the opportunity to attract good careers and new community investments, while growing the industry in a responsible manner that benefits all residents.”

Hochul says, “New York remains committed to supporting independent business dispensary owners, New York farmers who poured their heart into their harvest, and every adult who wants to enjoy legally purchased cannabis in and from the Empire State.”

Just Breathe is planning a soft opening Friday at 3 p.m.

Its regular hours will be Monday through Wednesday from noon to 8, Thursdays and Saturdays noon to 9 and Fridays noon to 10.

Once it opens Friday, customers will be able to peruse the marijuana items available and make pre-orders at JustBreatheLife.org.

Cornwell has said he expects delivery service to begin on February 17th.