BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton announced plans for a cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facility coming to the First Ward.

STIIIZY is the number one cannabis brand across the United States.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that STIIIZY will enter an option-to-purchase agreement for 8.2 acres of land at 30 Charles Street, pending local and state approval.

The Binghamton local Development Corporation owns the undeveloped land at the Charles Street Business Park, and will vote on the option-agreement at its July 28th meeting.

The agreement calls for a 12 month due diligence period as STIIIZY pursues licensing through the New York Office of Cannabis Management.

The president of STIIIZY, Tak Sato said that Binghamton is an ideal location to build a world-class facility. He added that the company hopes to make significant investments in new construction and good paying jobs.

Mayor Kraham believes that the plans will help to positively enhance Binghamton’s economic future.

“Cannabis represents a new frontier in economic development and community revitalization in Upstate New York — and Binghamton is on the cutting edge,” said Kraham. “This option agreement will allow STIIIZY to apply for state licensing and advance plans for a Binghamton facility. The company’s future project would create jobs and new economic activity in our community, and be one of the first major economic development projects for cannabis in New York State.”