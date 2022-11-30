BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton’s alternate street parking rules begin tomorrow, December 1st.

The policy allows for safe and efficient snow plowing of all City streets and will be in effect until March 15th.

Here are the rules issued by the City of Binghamton:

On even calendar days, park on the even side of the street until 5 p.m.

On odd calendar days, park on the odd side of the street until 6 p.m.

The change in parking occurs each day at 5 p.m. – Example: Since December 2nd is an even day, vehicles must be moved to the odd side of the street at 5 p.m.

Residents should think “Park for tomorrow.”

Rules are in effect 24 hours per day

Alternate side parking rules apply tp all City streets, including those with parking on only one side.

Streets with no parking on both sides of the street remain no parking zones on both sides of the street. Alternate side parking does not apply.

Rules do not apply for kiosk parking. (View kiosk parking streets here)

During major snow events, residents are strongly encouraged by the City to to move their vehicles into driveways or parking lots at City parks so that emergency crews can keep streets clear.