Bills OL Spencer Brown placed on Covid list

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) rushes against Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills right tackle Spencer Brown was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday, dealing a blow to the Bills offense that rebounded when Brown returned to the lineup last week.

How long Brown will be out depends on his vaccination status. Per NFL rules, a vaccinated player can return to action when he is asymptomatic and has negative tests 24 hours apart. An unvaccinated player is out for a minimum of 10 days and then can return when he is asymptomatic.

Brown is almost certainly out for Sunday’s game against the Colts, and would also be guaranteed to miss next week’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Saints if he is unvaccinated.

Brown, a rookie third-round pick, missed Weeks 8 and 9 with a back injury before returning last week. The Bills offense played poorly in the games he missed, including the 9-6 loss to the Jaguars in which Josh Allen was sacked four times and frequently hurried.

