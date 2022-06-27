ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the greatest golfers of all time will not only be participating in this year’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, but headlining a golf and health clinic for fans at the tournament as well.

The Dick’s Open announced that World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer will be the featured guest at the annual UHS Golf Expo.



The event takes place on the Wednesday evening of Open week and will include golf and wellness tips from Langer.



Langer, who is 64, is well known for his physical fitness as he pursues the career record for wins on the PGA Champions Tour. With 43 victories, he is currently 2 behind Hale Irwin’s career record.



Dick’s Open Executive Director John Karedes says this will be the 12th Golf Expo sponsored by UHS.

“We’re going to take the best things that have happened in the previous 11 and roll those forward,” said Karedes. “So, it may be a little bit of Bernhard sitting with Dave but he may also get up and putt a little bit or chip a little bit. He wants to make it interactive, he wants to make it fun, he wants to make it exciting.”

At 6 p.m., Langer will be accompanied on the 18th green by SiriusXM host Dave Marr who will ask questions, including some submitted by fans over social media.



Beginning at 4, UHS medical professionals will have educational displays on health-related topics along with prize drawings and giveaways.



The event is free but registration is requested. You can register at nyuhs.org.