BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High school students are giving a warm welcome to refugee families by fixing up a house.

The American Civic Association is teaming up with the Liberty Partnership Program to help resettle twenty refugee families throughout the city.

Students from the high school are helping to paint, landscape and make housewarming baskets for the families.

The property, in Binghamton, was recently purchased by the A-C-A and will offer a temporary, move in ready, residence for the refugees.

A-C-A Executive Director and CEO Hussein Adams says the rooms are just about ready.

Adams says the students have been working hard over these last four to six weeks to get it done.

Executive Director and CEO of the American Civic Association Hussein Adams says “A lot of these refugees are coming into the country and they’ve been sitting in refugee camps for years. Our first refugee family that came in, they were in a refugee camp for over thirteen years prior to coming in. These are families and individuals that have fled persecution, they’ve fled violence, they’ve fled conflict.”

Adams says regardless of what career the students move into they can look back on this project and feel good about the work they’ve done and put it on their resumes.

Mariah Luke is a senior at B-H-S and says that this project has showed her to not take things for granted.

Binghamton High school student Mariah Luke says “You guys can complain about two coats of paint but these two coats of paint can mean the world to someone else who’s coming over to this country. This little tiny impact of putting our brush to a wall is a huge difference from someone who’s coming from another country fleeing violent crimes or violent acts, it’s really amazing.”

For the refugees’ first ninety days in the country, they will receive help from the Reception of Placement Program to get work authorization, find jobs, and social services if needed.

Adams says that the project should be done within weeks, and should house the refugee families within a matter of months.