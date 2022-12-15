BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton High School Student recently received a surprise scholarship for simply starting preparations for college.

Damian Sanchez is a junior at BHS, and last week, heard his name over the loudspeaker, beckoning him to the school’s guidance office.

When he arrived, he was greeted by his family, teachers, superintendent Tonia Thompson, and a representative from College Board’s Big Future program.

The Big Future program is an online resource to help students plan, prepare and pay for college by taking an online career quiz.

Junior at Binghamton High School Damian Sanchez says, “I got pretty nervous, I thought I was in trouble. I honestly thought I was getting called down because I did something bad, which, never have, in my life. Then I see all of these people in here and I was just like okay?”

Sanchez received a check for a $10,000 scholarship just for taking the free quiz.

He says he plans on pursuing a degree in criminology and is currently looking at attending SUNY Cortland or SUNY Delhi.

Sanchez says he honestly forgot that he took the quiz, but that he was very happy that he did.