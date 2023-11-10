BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School is looking to the community for assistance as it prepares for the return of an annual tradition.

Students from the BHS Honor Society are seeking donations and support for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner. The event is in its 28th year and will be held on Thanksgiving Day, which is observed on November 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monetary donations will help support the purchase of food and supplies for the sit-down dinner.

Checks should be made out to Binghamton High School National Honor Society and can be mailed to BHS at the attention of Steve Giannini, 31 Main Street, Binghamton 13905. They can also be dropped off to the high school security desk at the main entrance on Oak Street. Food donations cannot be accepted.

The high school says the need for monetary donations is greater than ever this year as their usual donations have been lower than what they normally receive.

BHS Honor Society has hosted the Thanksgiving Dinner since 1996. The free meal is open to all members of the community and includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pie. The event will be hosted in the high school’s cafeteria.

Transportation is available to bring people to and from the dinner via First Student, time and locations of stops will be announced at a later date.