BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School students are gearing up for one of their biggest community events of the year, where they provide a full Thanksgiving dinner free of charge.

Binghamton’s Honor Society students are hosting the 28th annual Thanksgiving Dinner on the holiday next Thursday.

The school says that the need for monetary donations is greater than ever before.

The free meal includes a traditional Thanksgiving spread, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pie.

A junior at BHS, Maria Mustafa says that she looks forward to the event every year.

Junior at Binghamton High School, Maria Mustafa says, “There’s some people that are less fortunate than others. Not only that, there’s some people that come to the Thanksgiving dinner just because they don’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving Day is a day where you’re with your family. I’ve done this since freshman year. And every time I do it, I see, the community that come in just as a family. Seeing everyone happy makes me feel good.”

Transportation will be available to bring people to and from the dinner via First Student buses.

The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can donate by mailing a check to Binghamton High School at the attention of Steve Giannini, or by dropping off cash or check in person at the security desk.