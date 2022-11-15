(WIVT/WBGH) – One of UHS’ elementary school programs is receiving an award for the high rate of vaccinations among its students.

The UHS school-based health center at Benjamin Franklin Elementary has been recognized by the Human Papilloma Virus Coalition for the clinic’s efforts to increase HPV vaccinations in the Southern Tier.

The center at Ben Franklin is one of just two practices in the region.

Abby Kaiser is the Community Cancer Prevention in Action Coordinator at the Broome County Health Department and says that 68% of New Yorkers have HPV vaccinations, compared to 80% of the students at Ben Franklin.

Abby Kaiser, the Community Cancer Prevention and Action Coordinator says, “So, we’re challenging health care providers across the state to at least match this. We would love to see rates even higher than eighty percent, and if they could follow the model at Benjamin Franklin, getting students enrolled so that parents have easy access to vaccination to protect their children.”

Kaiser says that children should receive their first of the two-dose vaccine at age 9 and receive the second by the time they turn 12.

According to the health department, roughly 2,700 people in New York will be diagnosed with an HPV related cancer this year.

The health department says that the vaccination protects against six different cancers.

UHS received the award from the Broome County Health Department at Binghamton General Hospital.