BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District is seeking the public’s input as it considers closing one of its 7 elementary schools.

The district launched a feasibility study in May 2021 to address declining enrollment and to take stock of its aging infrastructure. Kindergarten enrollment in the district has dropped from 499 in 2018 to 420 in 2021 and is projected to drop to 381 in 2026.



As a result, the district has identified 4 of its elementaries as candidates for closing a school. The 4 are Horace Mann, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson.



The district says that the closures would come at the end of a 2 year process and would not lead to any layoffs.

If BCSD chooses to keep a school at Roosevelt, that would trigger a longer adjustment as the building would need to be demolished and rebuilt. Staff would be reduced through attrition.



School Board President Brian Whalen stresses that no decisions have been made and that the board could still opt not to close any of the schools. He says the board is slowing down the decision making process to allow for more community input.

School Board President Brian Whalen says, “You want to bring your community together. I really think that executed properly, engaged properly, this can be a positive thing for our community. But, it’s still in planning.”

The Board of Education is meeting this evening, June 14th, at 7 in the third floor community room of the Columbus School on Hawley Street.



The board is looking for feedback from parents, teachers and other community stakeholders through a series of community forums where data will be presented and the public can share its input. There are 2 scheduled for tomorrow, 3 o’clock at the Library and 6 p.m. in the East Middle Auditorium.

Whalen says the board won’t make any votes until next month on July 19th at the earliest.