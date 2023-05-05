BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Toys for Tots is raffling off a brand new 2022 Jeep Cherokee to support local kids.

Toys for tots will be selling 1,000 raffle tickets, with the first-place prize being a Jeep Trailhawk.

Second place will win $1,000 and third place will win $500.

The winners will be drawn during the organization’s Christmas in July party, which will be held at Rec Park on July 22nd.

The concert will take place at the bandstand and will feature local artists including B3, Tim Ruffo, The Gents, and Devin Lawton and the Inlaws.

The head of Broome County Toys for Tots, Christopher Marshall says he was approached with the idea of holding a concert in the summer, but wanted to add an extra incentive.

Binghamton Police Officer in charge of Broome County Toys for Tots, Christopher Marshall says, “It just really feels good to be able to give back. And the more money that we raise the nicer gifts that we can buy and provide to the families. And that’s what the end goal here is to be able to provide to the families in Broome County.”

Raffle tickets are $100 each, and can be purchased at the Johnson City, Vestal, and Endicott Police Departments, as well as the Music City in Vestal, Southern Tier Harley Davidson, and Kovarik True Value Hardware on Clinton Street.

The Christmas in July concert is free to the public, and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.