TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The childcare center at SUNY Broome is cutting back on its offerings and eliminating daycare for infants.

The BC Center is closing its infant room and one of its toddler rooms.

According to a college spokesperson, the Center is considering alternative strategies and restructuring its operations. No other reason for the reductions was given.

The changes will take effect following the end of June.

The BC Center offers daycare to anyone, but prioritizes slots for the children of SUNY Broome students first, and faculty and staff second before people in the community.

It is also able to offer subsidies and flexible scheduling for Broome students who are income-eligible.

The Center says it plans to work with affected parents to help them find alternative support.