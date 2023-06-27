(WIVT/WBGH) – The challenger, local attorney Paul Battisti was accompanied by his wife Christine and two of their five children to vote at the Kirkwood Town Hall today.

4 years ago, Battisti defeated Korchak in the Republican primary before Korchak went on to win the general election running as a Libertarian in a three-way race.

Battisti says this campaign feels dramatically different because he believes voters are far more familiar with both candidates this time.

He says he feels very optimistic.

Battisti says, “The support from elected officials, from law enforcement, has been overwhelming. People want change, people want aggressive prosecution. People want to see the school resource officer program be expanded. People want to see the relationship with the men and women of law enforcement restored. So, that’s the long way of saying I feel great.”

Battisti planned to spend the rest of his day catching up on yard work after wearing out two pairs of sneakers going door to door over the past four months.