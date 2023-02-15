ENDICOTT, NY – Lawyer Paul Battisti is ready for round 2 in his effort to become Broome County District Attorney.

The Republican launched his campaign during a media event at the Sons of Italy in Endicott on Wednesday.



The announcement sets up a rematch between Battisti and current D-A Mike Korchak who is also a Republican.



4 years ago, Korchak, running as a Libertarian, narrowly defeated Battisti by 55 votes in a 3 way race in the general election.



Democrat Debra Gelson was a distant third.



The race created a bitter rift among Republicans in Broome County.



Earlier that year, Battisti had bested Korchak in a Republican primary by 173 votes.



Battisti is a criminal defense attorney in private practice who also once served as the Chair of the Broome County Independence Party.



Last year, Korchak switched his party registration back to Republican and in December announced his re-election bid.



This year’s Republican primary could prove to be more decisive.



That’s because disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed through reforms in the intervening years that severely limit ballot access for third party candidates such as Libertarians, meaning that option may not be available to Korchak should he lose the GOP primary once again.



Broome County Democratic Chairwoman Barbara Fiala tells NewsChannel 34 that the Democrats are currently in discussions with a potential candidate, but she’s not prepared to disclose the name of the potential candidate at this time.