CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local craft empire officially cut the ribbon on its newest endeavor in the Chenango Bridge. Batch Coffee, at 70 Chenango Bridge Road held a grand opening announcing the newest addition to the Beer Tree family.

Batch features coffee that is roasted in-house and is an ethically sourced and traded product. Customers can sit, eat, and drink in the cafe, or utilize the drive through window.

Co-Founder Brendan Harder says that Batch is giving away 5,000 cups of coffee for free to anyone who uses the drive through from 6 to 8 a.m.

Its Chief Coffee Officer Coe Young has decades of roasting experience as the owner of Laveggio Roasteria.

Young says that in the near future, Batch hopes to travel around the world to find beans, bring them back to the states and introduce them to their customers.

Chief Coffee Officer at Batch, Coe Young says, “The problem with coffee is that, unless you produce super high quality, you’re probably not going to last. And so for us, the vision has always been ethically traded coffee at the highest level, produce the best coffee we possibly can.”

Young originally assisted the Beer Tree with implementing different ingredients and flavors into craft beers, and now, the company hired him on as its head roaster.

Batch is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and online orders, go to https://www.drinkbatchcoffee.com/cafe-roastery