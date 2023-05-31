BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Every month this summer, a different band and different beverage will be featured in Vision’s summer concert series, now re branded as Bands and Brews.

Visions Federal Credit Union held a news conference this afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton to announce the lineup for this summer’s Bands and Brews festivities.

There will be four events over four months, each taking place on a Friday night.

The first will be next Friday, June 9th with a country themed concert, featuring local Kevin Ludwig, and the Regional cover band, Country Swagg.

July 21st will showcase Allie Torto plus Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns.

August 11th is RNR and the White Wedding.

The last concert falls on the same day as the LUMA Festival, on September 8th, and will feature Travis Rocco, and My So-Called Band.

Strong says, “It’s going to start at five o’clock at the Arena Courtyard, which is located on Stuart Street. Doors open at five and our music is going to kickoff at five fifteen. With some amazing musicians coming right here from our local community as well as some high energy bands coming from outside of our area as well.”

Strong says that rain or shine, the show will go on either in the Arena itself, or outside in the courtyard.

Beer Tree will be providing the beverages at each event.

Beer Tree says it plans on adjusting the tap list based on the theme of each concert.

Visions says there will be giveaways and prizes at each concert.

To keep updated, visit the Bands and Brews Block Party on Facebook.